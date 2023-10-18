Dawn Richard has released a new project called The Architect, a three-song single that includes “Bubblegum,” which came out back in April and made our best songs of the week list, plus two more tracks: “Your Love / Legends” and “Babe Ruth.”

“I’ve always had a fascination with the concept of a ʻtraditional single release.ʼ How the industry tells you, in order to have a successful single, it has to be a certain amount of minutes to be played on radio, or streamed, or on a chart,” Richard explained. “I say fuck that. I never agreed with that construct. I wanted to create a single that was similar to a conceptual album. If you take away the idea that it has to be for radio, that it has to be a clean edit, that it has to be a specific thing in order to be successful, what would be the outcome? Epoch 1.”

“Babe Ruth” comes with a music video. “I wanted to collaborate with more women producers and DJs,” Richard said of the track. “I really appreciate Gina Jeanz and what sheʼs creating, and contacted her to see if sheʼd work with me on this record. Between Wes and Taylor, Gina Jeanz and I, we wanted to make a hybrid of sounds that make you want to shake your ass.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Your Love / Legends”

02 “Bubblegum”

03 “Babe Ruth”

The Architect is out now via Merge.