Dawn Richard – “Bubblegum”

New Music April 12, 2023 11:50 AM By James Rettig

The last time we heard from Dawn Richard, she was teaming up with Spencer Zahn for the mesmerizing and atmospheric full-length collaboration Pigments, one of the best albums of 2022. Today, she’s back with a new solo track, “Bubblegum,” a more sonically fitting follow-up to 2021’s Second Line.

“Leaning back into the Electro Revival era, I wanted to remind people that King Creole is just getting started,” Richard shared in a statement. “The preface to the second installment of the Electro Revival, ‘Bubblegum’ is a cocky candy-coated conundrum. Full of sass that only a New Orleans King can have, this yummy multi-genre single is just a taste of what’s to come.”

Watch a video for “Bubblegum” below.

“Bubblegum” is out now via Merge Records.

