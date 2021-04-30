Stream Dawn Richard’s New Album Second Line

Dawn Richard has been pushing pop music forward in exciting ways ever since leaving Danity Kane over a decade ago. Her solo work has now far eclipsed the legacy of her original group and today she’s releasing one of her most impressive efforts, Second Line, her first album with Merge Records and her first new album since 2019’s New Breed.

Inspired by her New Orleans heritage, Richard explores the history of her hometown through heady and smooth dance music, which is populated with samples of her mother as a way to pay tribute to her past and a whole lot of next-level sounds as a way to look towards the future.

Richard has shared “Bussifame,” “Jacuzzi,” and “Mornin | Streetlights” from it already and now you can stream all of Second Line below.

Second Line is out now via Merge.

