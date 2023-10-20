The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Danny Brown - "Tantor"

In his “Tantor” video, Danny Brown struts through Venice Beach in samurai armor made from discarded electronic garbage, looking like a creation from the late hip-hop outsider artist Rammellzee. “Tantor” opens with the beeps and squeals of a dial-up modem — another discarded remnant of the former future. That idea is central to the way “Tantor” moves. The Alchemist’s beat is funky but off-kilter — a chaotic lumbering beast of a track. Danny Brown has always been comfortable with chaos, and that beat is enough to send him into a reverie about “a Mexican homie named Chinese Mike.”



Danny doesn’t highlight the point of his lyrics, but when you listen to “Tantor” enough times, you start to see a narrative about trying to make things better, both for yourself and the world, but stumbling over your own flaws at every turn: “It’s that Black Lives Matter, still sniff cocaine/ Paid for a therapist, but I still ain’t change.” Selfishly, I hope he never does. —Tom