Clairo – “Lavender”

New Music October 19, 2023 8:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

This year, Clairo has done some stuff here and there. She collaborated with Phoenix on “After Midnight (Remix),” Synthia on “So Low,” and beabadoobee on “Glue Song.” Today she’s back with an exclusive Bandcamp demo that, like the recent “For Now,” is raising money for charity.

“Lavender” is a tranquil, intimate love ballad that has the lo-fi, emotionally raw aura fans love her for. It’s Clairo’s first time playing flute on a demo. Proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders, to aid the medical staff in Gaza. Listen to the song below, and consider purchasing.

