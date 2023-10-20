In August, Neil Young shared Chrome Dreams, a “lost” album of 12 songs recorded between 1974-1976. Now, he’s back with the announcement of the LP Before And After, which will contain solo acoustic rerecordings of songs from throughout his career as one uninterrupted 48-minute piece.

Young produced Before And After with Lou Adler he played all the instruments (guitars, piano, pump organ, and harmonica), though Bob Rice contributes vibraphone and piano on two tracks.

“Songs from my life recently recorded create a music montage with no beginnings or endings,” Young says in a statement. “The feeling is captured, not in pieces but as a whole piece. Soon to your ears and heart and soul — music defies shuffling, digital organization, separation. Only for listening.”

Hear the first three songs and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m The Ocean”

02 “Homefires”

03 “Burned”

04 “On The Way Home”

05 “If You Got Love”

06 “A Dream That Can Last”

07 “Birds”

08 “My Heart”

09 “When I Hold You In My Arms”

10 “Mother Earth”

11 “Mr. Soul”

12 “Comes A Time”

13 “Don’t Forget Love”

Before And After is out 12/8 via Reprise Records.