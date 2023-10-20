Earlier this year, Sinai Vessel — the project of Asheville, NC-based musician Caleb Cordes — shared “Tangled,” a song about “paranoia and gnawing anxiety.” They’re back today with “Birthday,” a tired, sprawling vignette with a warm aura. It has drones and keys from Philadelphia ambient artist Jason Calhoun, as well as finishing touches from Jodi’s Nick Levine.

“‘Birthday’ was the first track to feel like a real victory on the new LP,” Cordes said in a statement. Their last album was 2020’s Ground Aswim. He added that “it was the closest that any previously released demo came to simply being repackaged as an album version. After months of work, it finally bloomed as a result of an adventure in collaboration — and I found in it the dimensions in which the rest of the record takes place.”

Listen to “Birthday” below.