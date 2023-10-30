Old Fire – “Mephisto” (Feat. Bill Callahan)

New Music October 30, 2023 9:28 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Old Fire – “Mephisto” (Feat. Bill Callahan)

New Music October 30, 2023 9:28 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Composer and producer John Mark Lapham shares solo music under the moniker Old Fire, and he often indulges in collaborations. He’s joined forces with Bill Callahan before for the song “Corpus” as well as for a cover of John Martyn’s “Don’t You Go.” Today, they teamed up again for “Mephisto” from Old Fire’s forthcoming EP Iterations.

About the song, Lapham explained, “I tried to imagine what Talk Talk would sound like produced by David Lynch and this is what I came up with.” The track is as brooding and ethereal as this description suggests; listen to it below.

Iterations is out 11/3 on Western Vinyl.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Exposé About Her Native Heritage

4 days ago 0

Room On Fire Turns 20

3 days ago 0

Stream Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Featuring Five Vault Tracks

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest