Hear Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased “What’s The Matter With Louise” From The Wildflowers Sessions
This past Friday, on what would have been Tom Petty’s 73rd birthday, Amazon Music put out “What’s The Matter With Louise,” a previously unreleased track from the Wildflowers sessions. It coincided with the Prime Video launch of the 2021 documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making Of Wildflowers, which included some new footage from the Wildflowers era. It’s only available to Amazon Prime members for now, but if you’re one of those listen below.