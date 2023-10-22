Hear Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased “What’s The Matter With Louise” From The Wildflowers Sessions

New Music October 22, 2023 2:33 PM By James Rettig

This past Friday, on what would have been Tom Petty’s 73rd birthday, Amazon Music put out “What’s The Matter With Louise,” a previously unreleased track from the Wildflowers sessions. It coincided with the Prime Video launch of the 2021 documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making Of Wildflowers, which included some new footage from the Wildflowers era. It’s only available to Amazon Prime members for now, but if you’re one of those listen below.

