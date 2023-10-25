Last year, Glitterer shared the surprise EP Fantasy Four, following the release of four albums since its genesis in 2017. It had just been the solo project of Ned Russin, whose main band Title Fight was slowing down. Today, Glitterer has announced that they’re a full band and their new album Rationale will arrive next year. “Plastic” is out now.

Along with Russin, there is Nicole Dao on keyboard, Jonas Farah on drums, and Connor Morin on guitar. The LP is produced by Arthur Rizk. Russin cites Martin Riker’s novel The Guest Lecture as a major inspiration for Rationale, specifically the following quote:

“Ideology is all the assumptions you make about how to live, and you live so deeply inside these assumptions that it’s very difficult … to remember which parts of your reality are natural and inevitable, versus which parts are things people just made up.”

Read what Russin said about it:

“That quote and the book’s themes tied a lot into what I was thinking about while writing. It’s about the need to find pleasure, and maybe more so meaning or purpose, in small, mundane things, the modern anxieties and frustrations with just trying to be a human being. The lyrics touch on a lot of those ideas.”

Listen to “Plastic” below.

Rationale is out 2/23 on ANTI-.