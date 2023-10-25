The New Pornographers made the move to Merge this year with their low-key excellent Continue As A Guest. Today they’ve shared some nice bonus material from that project: an acoustic version of “Firework In The Falling Snow” featuring none other than Aimee Mann. It was recorded by Mann’s husband Michael Penn and is blessed with some lovely pedal steel. Mann slides into the New Pornographers universe so naturally that I now want to hear a whole EP with her subbing in for Kathryn Calder and Neko Case.

“I played the new song ‘Firework In The Falling Snow’ at last year’s Aimee Mann and Ted Leo Christmas Show, and Aimee joined me on vocals,” A.C. Newman says in a press release. “So I figured, let’s do a for-real studio version like this, and here it is. Honored to sing with her—she is a giant and just a cool person.” Listen below.