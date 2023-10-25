It’s been four years since Sunn O))) released Pyroclasts, their last album. Now, the legendary drone-metal wraiths are back with two new songs that they’re releasing as part of Sub Pop’s grand, storied Singles Series. The 7″ single isn’t a format that most of us associate with Sunn O))), who like to stretch their ominous instrumentals out into infinity. That means these new tracks amount to bite-size Sunn O))). They clock in at just under six minutes apiece.

The new Sunn O))) tracks are called “Evil Chuck” and “Ron G Warrior.” The latter title presumably works as a reference to Celtic Frost frontman and underground metal legend Tom G. Warrior. I don’t know who “Evil Chuck” is about, so I’ll assume it’s Sunn O)))’s ode to Charles Barkley until someone tells me otherwise. On these songs, Sunn O))) get frisky with their sound, adding elements of trap and hyperpop. Just kidding! They sound like long, eerie drones. They’re Sunn O))) tracks. Here’s what the group says in a press release:

In Sunn O)))’s 25th year, this is an extraordinary “full-circle” moment for us. We grew up in north Seattle, began our musical collaboration in Seattle in the early 90’s, and were raised on the Sub Pop singles series those days. The series had an incredible history, with many of our favorite bands participating. It’s also Sub Pop’s 35th anniversary, Earth 2‘s 30th anniversary, and the Sunn O))) Model T’s 50th anniversary this year! Sunn O))) would like to thank Jonathan Poneman, Nick Turner, and all of the Sub Pop team for inviting us into this legacy.

Listen to “Evil Chuck” and “Ron G Warrior” below.

The “Evil Chuck” b/w “Ron G Warrior” single is out 10/25 on Sub Pop. Sunn O))) will celebrate the single’s release by playing Seattle’s Moore Theatre. They’ll share the bill with Earth, who will perform Earth 2, and with Jesse Sykes, who will play with Phil Wandscher.