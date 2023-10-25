Bory, aka Brenden Ramirez, is one of many rising power-pop acts who’ve teamed with his fellow Portland resident Mo Troper in recent years. Troper produced Ramirez’s debut Bory album Who’s A Good Boy, out in December, and today the lead single is out. “We Both Won” combines jangly guitars, a sprightly tempo, and Ramirez’s moonbeam vocals into as pleasant a little tune as you could wish for. The arpeggiated riff that kicks in after the chorus is gold. As for the lyrical content, “We Both Won” seems to be a post-breakup kiss-off. Opening lyrics: “Don’t take this the wrong way/ But we’re all good/ You might feel guilty/ At least you should.” Listen below.

<a href="https://bory.bandcamp.com/album/whos-a-good-boy">Who's A Good Boy by Bory</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Flake”

02 “Feel The Burn”

03 “Five-Course Meal”

04 “Our New Home”

05 “North Douglas”

06 “End Of The World”

07 “We Both Won”

08 “Wreck”

09 “Secrets”

10 “Sidelined”

11 “Take It From Me”

Who’s A Good Boy is out 12/8 via Earth Worms. Pre-order it here.