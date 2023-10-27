Stream Brent Faiyaz’s Surprise New Album Larger Than Life

In 2022, Brent Faiyaz shared Wasteland, a sprawling R&B album featuring Drake, Alicia Keys, Tyler, The Creator, and more. Now, after only a few hours notice, he’s back with a follow-up called Larger Than Life.

The LP has 14 tracks and a roster of guests that includes A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Babyface Ray, Coco Jones, A$AP Ant, Lil Gray, and more. It also has previously released tracks “Moment Of Your Life” and “WY@.” Stream Larger Than Life below.