The Texan bands Bedlocked and Teethe have a new split single out today as part of Saddle Creek’s Document series. In September we heard the Bedlocked side, a fuzzed-out slowcore track called “All Over Again.” Now Teethe’s contribution to the record is here. “Moon” is theoretically slowcore, but it moves with surprising pace, breathy and whispery and — with that male-female vocal interplay — surprisingly reminiscent of Sufjan Stevens. It’s a lovely song that you should check out below.

<a href="https://bedlocked.bandcamp.com/album/all-over-again-b-w-moon">All Over Again b/w Moon by Bedlocked|Teethe</a>

The Bedlocked/Teethe split is out now on Saddle Creek.