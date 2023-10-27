Teethe – “Moon”

New Music October 27, 2023 By Chris DeVille

The Texan bands Bedlocked and Teethe have a new split single out today as part of Saddle Creek’s Document series. In September we heard the Bedlocked side, a fuzzed-out slowcore track called “All Over Again.” Now Teethe’s contribution to the record is here. “Moon” is theoretically slowcore, but it moves with surprising pace, breathy and whispery and — with that male-female vocal interplay — surprisingly reminiscent of Sufjan Stevens. It’s a lovely song that you should check out below.

The Bedlocked/Teethe split is out now on Saddle Creek.

