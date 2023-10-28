Peter Gabriel – “And Still”

Peter Gabriel – “And Still”

Peter Gabriel has been teasing his new album i/o for about a year now and it’s finally arriving in December. He went on a tour for it, released a majority of the songs, and shared different mixes of each track. Today, he’s back with “And Still” as the Dark-Side Mix.

“And Still” is the eleventh single, and it will receive its own Bright-Side mix as well. Along with longtime PG collabators Tony Levin (bass) and David Rhodes (guitar), it has cello played by New Blood Orchestra’s Ian Burdge. Read what Gabriel said about the song:

“I wrote a song for my dad a number of years back, which I was actually able to play him, which was ‘Father, Son’. When my mum died, I wanted to do something for her, but it’s taken a while before I felt comfortable and distant enough to be able to write something.

I was trying also to write a little bit in the style of the music that my parents responded to, so I think there is some music from the 40s probably that had an influence on the song. In the middle I wanted to write my mum a beautiful melody. She loved classical music, so we have a beautiful cello playing there. It took a while to get that right, it can’t be too emotional or too underplayed, but I think we got there in the end.”

Listen to “And Still” below.

i/o is out 12/1 via Real World.

