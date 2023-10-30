The Rolling Stones Become First Act With Top 10 Albums In Each Decade Since The 1960s

The Rolling Stones have become the first act to have a top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart in each decade since the 1960s. The Stones achieved this feat with the release of Hackney Diamonds earlier this month, which debuted at #3 on the most recent edition of the chart. As Billboard laid out, that means the Stones have had top 10 albums in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s, and now ’20s.

Hackney Diamonds is their 38th album to chart in the top 10, extending a record they already hold for the most-ever top 10 albums — behind them are Barbra Streisand (with 34) and the Beatles and Frank Sinatra (tied at 32). Streisand would also pull off an identical achievement if she releases an album this decade that makes it into the top 10.

The first Rolling Stones album to chart in the top 10 was 1964’s 12 X 5, which peaked at #3. They’d go on to have 13 top 10 albums overall in the 1960s, then 12 in the ’80s, six in the ’80s, three in the ’90s, two in the ’00s, and one in the ’10s. Nine of those reached #1.

