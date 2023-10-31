Sloppy Jane – “Cancer” (My Chemical Romance Cover)

Last year, Sloppy Jane was joined by Phoebe Bridgers on stage at SXSW for a singalong of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.” Tonight, the Brooklyn band is opening for boygenius at the Hollywood Bowl in LA, and ahead of the performance they’ve shared a cover of “Cancer,” another The Black Parade gem.

Produced by Erin Tonkon, the rendition is impassioned and haunted, fitting for the holiday season. Read what Sloppy Jane mastermind Haley Dahl said about it:

My Chemical Romance is my biggest influence as far as being an insane band with an incredible amount of world building. I’ve loved them since I was a kid. I started playing this song live while opening for other bands on the Madison cycle, as kind of an access point. I chose ‘Cancer’ because it’s piano and strings driven, and its message is ‘I love you, and now I will die,’ which is basically what I’m saying on every single song on Madison. I don’t like joke-y covers — I love the song and thought it would fit in with mine.

Listen to the cover below.

TOUR DATES:

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

11/09 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazaon ^

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

02/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

02/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

02/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

02/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

02/14 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

02/17 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

02/18 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

* With boygenius

^ With Pussy Riot

# With Deap Vally