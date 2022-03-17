Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Sloppy Jane Sing My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” At SXSW

News March 17, 2022 1:49 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Sloppy Jane Sing My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” At SXSW

News March 17, 2022 1:49 PM By James Rettig
0

Last night, Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory had a showcase at SXSW in Austin. Bridgers served as the MC and hopped on stage with some of her artists throughout the night. At the end of the event — which was dubbed the “Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat” — there was a “TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke” session, and Bridgers joined the members of Sloppy Jane for a singalong of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.”

Bridgers also joined some of her label’s other artists — MUNA, Charlie Hickey, and Claud, throughout the night:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

1 day ago 0

Instagram Bans Kanye West For 24 Hours

1 day ago 0

Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Songs “The Lightning I, II” & “Age Of Anxiety” In New Orleans

3 days ago 0

Japanese Breakfast Lets Machine Gun Kelly Off The Hook Over Album Cover Similarity

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: TLC’s “Creep”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest