Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Sloppy Jane Sing My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” At SXSW
Last night, Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory had a showcase at SXSW in Austin. Bridgers served as the MC and hopped on stage with some of her artists throughout the night. At the end of the event — which was dubbed the “Saddest Factory Records Corporate Retreat” — there was a “TEAM BUILDING: Karaoke” session, and Bridgers joined the members of Sloppy Jane for a singalong of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome To The Black Parade.”
Bridgers also joined some of her label’s other artists — MUNA, Charlie Hickey, and Claud, throughout the night: