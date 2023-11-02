Mount Kimbie – “Dumb Guitar”
Earlier this year, Mount Kimbie teamed up with King Krule for “Boxing.” The duo, consisting of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, is now a quartet, joined by long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell, and they’re back with “Dumb Guitar” as well as 2024 tour dates.
The dreamy track, according to the press release, was written in California’s Yucca Valley and is about “a couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship.” Listen to “Dumb Guitar” below.
TOUR DATES:
04/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
04/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s
04/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
04/30 – Paris, France @ La Cigale
05/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek
05/03 – London, England @ Roundhouse
05/04 – Manchester, England @ New Century
05/05 – Glasgow, Scotland @ QMU
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/21 – Denver, CO @ Perplexiplex at Convergence Station
05/23 – Austin, TX @ Parish
05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/28 – Toronto, Canada @ Axis
05/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall