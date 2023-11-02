Earlier this year, Mount Kimbie teamed up with King Krule for “Boxing.” The duo, consisting of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, is now a quartet, joined by long-term collaborators Andrea Balency-Béarn and Marc Pell, and they’re back with “Dumb Guitar” as well as 2024 tour dates.

The dreamy track, according to the press release, was written in California’s Yucca Valley and is about “a couple’s futile attempt to save a doomed relationship.” Listen to “Dumb Guitar” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

04/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s

04/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

04/30 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

05/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ Les Nuits Botanique @ Halles de Schaerbeek

05/03 – London, England @ Roundhouse

05/04 – Manchester, England @ New Century

05/05 – Glasgow, Scotland @ QMU

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Parish

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/28 – Toronto, Canada @ Axis

05/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall