Mount Kimbie – “Boxing” (Feat. King Krule)
As Mount Kimbie, Dominic Maker and Kai Campos tend to make experimental electronic music. Their new single “Boxing,” though, is more like lo-fi shoegaze indie-pop. Some of that stylistic leap can be attributed to King Krule, who collaborated with Mount Kimbie on the track, but I definitely was expecting this to be more like Archy Marshall doing his thing over a beat. Not that I’m complaining; “Boxing” is a low-key stunner. It’s a Bandcamp exclusive and will only be available until Thursday, Sept. 21. Listen below.