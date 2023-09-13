Mount Kimbie – “Boxing” (Feat. King Krule)

New Music September 13, 2023 11:01 AM By Chris DeVille

Mount Kimbie – “Boxing” (Feat. King Krule)

New Music September 13, 2023 11:01 AM By Chris DeVille

As Mount Kimbie, Dominic Maker and Kai Campos tend to make experimental electronic music. Their new single “Boxing,” though, is more like lo-fi shoegaze indie-pop. Some of that stylistic leap can be attributed to King Krule, who collaborated with Mount Kimbie on the track, but I definitely was expecting this to be more like Archy Marshall doing his thing over a beat. Not that I’m complaining; “Boxing” is a low-key stunner. It’s a Bandcamp exclusive and will only be available until Thursday, Sept. 21. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

3 days ago 0

The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala Comments On Danny Masterson’s 30 Years To Life Sentence For Rape

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Wiz Khalifa’s “Black And Yellow”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest