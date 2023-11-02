Codeseven Announce First New Album In 19 Years

Codeseven — a melodic hardcore band hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina — have announced their first new album in 19 years. Go Let It In will be released on December 1.

The band, made up of three brothers and a couple friends, formed in 1995 and released their debut EP, Paper Or Plastic, the following year. Their full-length follow-up, A Sense Of Coalition, featured a cover of Don Henley’s “The Boys Of Summer” that became a college radio hit. A few more albums followed, but they broke up the year after releasing 2004’s Dancing Echoes/Dead Sounds. The band reunited in 2010 for a handful of shows.

“With this new record, we tackled what we considered the ultimate challenge: to write and record a full length that sounds as good, if not better, than the last record,” the band shared in a statement. “Following a 20-year hiatus, this felt like it could be impossible. It’s hard to beat time and nostalgia but we certainly wanted to try. And yes, we think we did.”

Listen to lead single “Hold Tight” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fixated”

02 “Rough Seas”

03 “Hold Tight”

04 “Laissez-Faire”

05 “A Hush … Then A Riot”

06 “Mazes And Monsters”

07 “Starboard”

08 “Punchline”

09 “Suspect”

10 “Go Let It In”

Go Let It In is out 12/1 via Equal Vision Records. Codeseven will play an album release show in their hometown at The Ramkat on December 15.