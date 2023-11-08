The Alternative Number Ones

October 21, 1989

The Alternative Number Ones: Camper Van Beethoven’s “Pictures Of Matchstick Men”

Stayed at #1:

3 Weeks

The Alternative Number Ones November 8, 2023 8:52 AM By Tom Breihan
In The Alternative Number Ones, I’m reviewing every #1 single in the history of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks/Alternative Songs, starting with the moment that the chart launched in 1988. This column is a companion piece to The Number Ones, and it’s for subscribers only. Thank you to everyone who’s helping to keep Stereogum afloat. The alternative rock cover song ...
This post is Members Only.
If you're a member click here. If not, sign up here.
Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

5 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” (Feat. Christina Aguilera)

3 days ago 0

more from The Alternative Number Ones

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest