The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
It Doesn't Bother Me & Strip Mall Corpse - "Anthem, Pt. 3"
Just for clarity, self-proclaimed “Michigan death cult” It Doesn’t Bother Me are not covering Blink-182 with their new tune “Anthem, Pt. 3.” The track is a blast of ferocious pop-punk, with ebullient dual vocals that call to mind the dynamic between Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, but its sharp, playful riffs and infectious melodies feel reminiscent of more recent acts like Knuckle Puck or State Champs. It’s a great time, designed for fierce headbanging. —Danielle
Diztort - "Diztorted World"
Diztort play hardcore at its burliest, with a simplistic metallic crunch and vocals that sound like an ogre hyping up his fellow ogres for battle. On “Diztorted World,” something like an eponymous track from the Huntington Beach band’s long-awaited debut LP, that formula continues to work wonders. It’s the type of music that punches you in the face with power chords, music for setting new personal records on the squat rack — primal, powerful, almost cartoonishly heavy. Play it loud, then go out and vanquish your enemies. —Chris
MGMT - "Mother Nature"
Little Dark Age brought MGMT back in a big way, but they went more than half a decade without following it up. Lead single “Mother Nature” suggests they could scale even greater heights with new album Loss Of Life. The song has a straightforward, sentimental feel that seems new for MGMT, like “Congratulations” retrofitted as an Oasis power ballad. It starts out soft and melancholic, drifting along with a crystalline beauty. Then, halfway through, Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser crank up the distortion and send the song skyward. Your lighter might soon follow. —Chris
Dating - "Rameses II"
Dating is a long-running, intermittently active Swedish project that slots along nicely next to many other shoegazey Bandcamp pages featuring blurred-out imagery and even blurrier songs. “Rameses II,” the latest teaser from an upcoming album, billows with a quivery staticky fuzz and is filled with guitar tones you could drown in. Maybe it’s just because I’ve been on a bit of a Death Cab kick recently, but I hear some circa Something About Airplanes energy in the way the vocal delivery slips out of the music in a snagging, hard to hold on to hook. Whatever the confluence of influences here, it’s an addicting combination: enveloping in its dull ache. —James
DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ - "Say What You Mean"
DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ thrives in abundance. Destiny, the four-hour sample-house odyssey that she released earlier this year, hits like an endless warm bath where the water never gets cold and your fingers never get pruney. You can get lost in a record like this, but you might miss the sharp composition of the original tracks. “Say What You Mean,” released as a single-serving song, solves that problem.
I have absolutely no idea how much of this track is new and how much was sampled from, let’s just say, some random and forgotten piece of early-’00s Slovenian teen-pop. It doesn’t matter. New or not, every piece fits together seamlessly — the purred bittersweet melody, the softly glowing bassline, the glimmering disco synth chords, the underwater thump, the shivery frog-ribbit sounds. I don’t even know how someone can make a track like this — a five-minute piece of music that casts a spell and convinces you that you just got a massage at a spa that’s in the middle of a rainforest. —Tom