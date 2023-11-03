The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ - "Say What You Mean"

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ thrives in abundance. Destiny, the four-hour sample-house odyssey that she released earlier this year, hits like an endless warm bath where the water never gets cold and your fingers never get pruney. You can get lost in a record like this, but you might miss the sharp composition of the original tracks. “Say What You Mean,” released as a single-serving song, solves that problem.



I have absolutely no idea how much of this track is new and how much was sampled from, let’s just say, some random and forgotten piece of early-’00s Slovenian teen-pop. It doesn’t matter. New or not, every piece fits together seamlessly — the purred bittersweet melody, the softly glowing bassline, the glimmering disco synth chords, the underwater thump, the shivery frog-ribbit sounds. I don’t even know how someone can make a track like this — a five-minute piece of music that casts a spell and convinces you that you just got a massage at a spa that’s in the middle of a rainforest. —Tom