It seems impossible that Iggy Pop hasn’t already covered “Personal Jesus.” It’s too obvious of a fit. But no, I guess this new collaboration with Trevor Horn marks the first time the former Stooge has sung Depeche Mode’s goth-rockabilly classic, joining an extensive list headlined by the late, great Johnny Cash.

Iggy applies his feral-debonair croon to the Violator hit for Horn’s new star-studded covers album Echoes – Ancient & Modern, which features new takes on 11 of Horn’s favorite songs from 1982 to 2012. The project also gave us Seal singing Joe Jackson and Marc Almond taking on Pat Benatar, and eventually we’ll hear Tori Amos’ spin on Kendrick Lamar.

Horn shared a statement on working with Iggy:

He said: “I’ve heard the track, I’m going to do three takes where I gradually get crazier and crazier and then a fourth take where I speak it and that will be it. You don’t mind if I run my own session?” I said, “No, go ahead,” and that’s exactly what he did. It’s Iggy, after all. Iggy adds another truth to whatever he does. We didn’t let the Johnny Cash version enter our thinking. We came to it as though there was only the Depeche Mode universe and here’s Iggy swinging it his way on some deviant variety TV show he happens to host.

The fact that you’re saying you didn’t think about the Johnny Cash version means, by default, that you at least thought about it a little bit, right? Listen below.

Echoes – Ancient & Modern is out 12/1 on Deutsche Grammophon.