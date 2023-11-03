Other Half – “Hi, Hello” & “Midnight Visitors”
Other Half, the British trio that painstakingly evokes the sound of Y2K-era post-hardcore greats like Les Savy Fav, are back with a new two-song single for Bandcamp Friday. A-side “Hi, Hello” adopts a grandly dramatic posture, especially during the final section with the guy-girl vocals. B-side “Midnight Visitors” is wilder, more immediate, and over in a flash. Both songs are worth hearing, especially if you were a fan of last year’s album Soft Action. Listen below.