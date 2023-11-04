Watch U2 Perform “Seconds” For The First Time Since 1985

November 4, 2023 By Danielle Chelosky

U2’s residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas began in September, and it’s had lots of surprises. They played Achtung Baby deep cuts for the first time in 30 years; on another evening, they were joined by Lady Gaga for some songs. This past Friday night, the band pleased fans by performing “Seconds” for the first time since 1985.

“Seconds” comes from their 1983 album War. In addition to that track, they also played “Two Hearts Beat As One” (from that same LP) for the first time since 2015. Watch footage below.

