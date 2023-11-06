Stream The UK Hardcore Band Inflicter’s Intense New EP

New Music November 6, 2023 12:26 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream The UK Hardcore Band Inflicter’s Intense New EP

New Music November 6, 2023 12:26 PM By Chris DeVille

When not writing articles for Stereogum and other esteemed publications, Mia Hughes plays drums in a number of sick bands. One of those groups, the Leeds/Manchester/Liverpool combo Inflicter, has a new EP out today. On Twitter, Hughes writes that 5 TRACK EP is “for fans of just really grimy d-beat hardcore,” and the description holds true. It’s an intense listen from start to finish, one of those records that comes roaring out of the gate and spends the next few minutes in nonstop-barrage mode. Dynamic, aggressive, and seemingly always on the verge of spiraling out of control, it may be the kick in the ass you need today. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

2 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

1 day ago 0

Kate Bush Shares Statement In Lieu Of Attending Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest