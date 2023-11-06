Stream The UK Hardcore Band Inflicter’s Intense New EP
When not writing articles for Stereogum and other esteemed publications, Mia Hughes plays drums in a number of sick bands. One of those groups, the Leeds/Manchester/Liverpool combo Inflicter, has a new EP out today. On Twitter, Hughes writes that 5 TRACK EP is “for fans of just really grimy d-beat hardcore,” and the description holds true. It’s an intense listen from start to finish, one of those records that comes roaring out of the gate and spends the next few minutes in nonstop-barrage mode. Dynamic, aggressive, and seemingly always on the verge of spiraling out of control, it may be the kick in the ass you need today. Listen below.