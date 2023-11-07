Maz – “Little Fury Things” (Dinosaur Jr. Cover)

Maz – “Little Fury Things” (Dinosaur Jr. Cover)

Utah-based artist Maz has shared three infectious indie earworms since last year: “How Does It Feel,” “Maybe Love,” and “Sugarpill.” Now, she’s back with a cover of Dinosaur Jr.’s 1987 track “Little Fury Things,” transforming the scrappy, distorted spurt of alt-rock into a synth-pop fantasy.

“Dinosaur Jr. is one of my all-time favorite bands, so covering a song by them has always been a dream of mine,” she said in a statement. “One of my favorite things about Dinosaur Jr.’s sound is that it is raw, gritty and loud. In the studio, playing around with the song, I realized the depth and emotion of the lyrics and the beautiful melody that was there. I thought it would be interesting to highlight those aspects of the song. A softer, dreamier version.”

Listen to the cover below.

