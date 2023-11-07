In September, Harp announced their long-awaited debut album Albion. The project consists of former Midlake frontman Tim Smith and his wife Kathi Zung, and so far they have released singles “I Am The Seed” and “A Fountain.” Now, they’re sharing “Throne Of Amber.”

“It’s about struggling through very hard times,” Smith said about the song in a statement. “The chorus lyrics are paraphrased from William Blake, which to me describe coming close to giving up and being done with it all.”

Listen to “Throne Of Amber” below.

Albion is out 12/1 via Bella Union.