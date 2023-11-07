Marika Hackman – “Slime”

Steve Gullick

New Music November 7, 2023 12:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Marika Hackman – “Slime”

Steve Gullick

New Music November 7, 2023 12:29 PM By Danielle Chelosky

After releasing “No Caffeine,” Marika Hackman announced her new album Big Sigh — the follow-up to 2019’s sprawling Any Human Friend — and shared the single “Hanging.” Today, she’s back with “Slime.”

“It’s a reflection of the destruction that can be caused when you get together with someone and there are other factors at play,” Hackman said about the song in a statement. “On the one hand you have a new thing that’s really exciting and hot and lusty but there can also be a lot of storm clouds floating around, a lot of fall-out socially.”

Listen to “Slime” below.

Big Sigh is out 1/12 on Chrysalis.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

4 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

2 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest