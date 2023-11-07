After releasing “No Caffeine,” Marika Hackman announced her new album Big Sigh — the follow-up to 2019’s sprawling Any Human Friend — and shared the single “Hanging.” Today, she’s back with “Slime.”

“It’s a reflection of the destruction that can be caused when you get together with someone and there are other factors at play,” Hackman said about the song in a statement. “On the one hand you have a new thing that’s really exciting and hot and lusty but there can also be a lot of storm clouds floating around, a lot of fall-out socially.”

Listen to “Slime” below.

Big Sigh is out 1/12 on Chrysalis.