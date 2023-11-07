Gruff Rhys – “Silver Lining Lead Balloons”

Mark James

New Music November 7, 2023 12:26 PM By James Rettig

Gruff Rhys – “Silver Lining Lead Balloons”

Mark James

New Music November 7, 2023 12:26 PM By James Rettig

Early next year, Gruff Rhys is releasing a new album, Sadness Sets Me Free, and he’s shared lead single “Celestial Candyfloss” from it so far. Today, he’s back with a second song from the album, “Silver Lining Lead Balloons.”

“It’s about facing reality and not trying to overstate something that isn’t all that,” Rhys said. “But it’s deadpan. I’m not being totally serious. At the end I’m singing ‘I left my dreams in a rental car,’ which is quite a pathetic image, and then its followed by the last lines, ‘Live for now/ and dream afar.’ The version of me that’s singing it is quite a road-worn character – literally. I’d been driving around Europe in a van, with war starting out. So maybe that mindset.”

Listen below.

Sadness Sets Me Free is out 1/26 via Rough Trade.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sleaford Mods End Show Early After Palestinian Scarf Thrown Onstage: “Don’t Be Asking Me To Pick Sides”

4 days ago 0

Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

2 days ago 0

Zack De La Rocha Marches For Palestine After No-Showing Rage Against The Machine’s Rock Hall Induction

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest