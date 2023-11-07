Early next year, Gruff Rhys is releasing a new album, Sadness Sets Me Free, and he’s shared lead single “Celestial Candyfloss” from it so far. Today, he’s back with a second song from the album, “Silver Lining Lead Balloons.”

“It’s about facing reality and not trying to overstate something that isn’t all that,” Rhys said. “But it’s deadpan. I’m not being totally serious. At the end I’m singing ‘I left my dreams in a rental car,’ which is quite a pathetic image, and then its followed by the last lines, ‘Live for now/ and dream afar.’ The version of me that’s singing it is quite a road-worn character – literally. I’d been driving around Europe in a van, with war starting out. So maybe that mindset.”

Sadness Sets Me Free is out 1/26 via Rough Trade.