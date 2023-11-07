Murmuration Without End — good album title. I’m intrigued. It belongs to drummer, producer, and composer Ben Lumsdaine, the LA-based Hoosier who is bringing his heady downbeat rhythmic compositions to the deeply respected International Anthem label this December. The album’s lead single and opening track “Dallas” shows off Lumsdaine’s approach, blending exploratory funk bass, eerie new age keyboards, brisk hand percussion, and a range of atmospheric sounds into a collage worth getting lost in. It’s inspired by Cuban bata rhythms and brought to life with members of Bon Iver and S. Carey’s band, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/murmuration-without-end">Murmuration Without End by Ben Lumsdaine</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dallas”

02 “Myopic”

03 “Renormalizer”

04 “Tough One”

05 “Here’s Your Next Clue”

Murmuration Without End is out 12/8 on International Anthem.