Hovvdy have been quiet this year after the 2022 release of billboard for my feelings. In August, they covered Samia’s “To Me It Was” for Honey Reimagined. Today, they’re sharing “Jean,” a song produced by Andrew Sarlo, which watches them venture further into experimental territory with Auto-Tune and a skittish rhythm.

“Jean is a song about doing well for those you love,” Will Taylor, one-half of the duo, said in a statement. “It’s tangled in self doubt and uncertainty; yet meant to embrace both the joy and the complications of life.”

Watch the video for “Jean” below.