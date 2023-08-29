Back in June, Samia announced a single release series Honey Reimagined featuring artists (Maya Hawke, Hovvdy, Ruston Kelly, and Blondshell, to name a few) covering songs from Honey, which originally came out in January of this year. We’ve already heard Hawke’s cover of “Honey” and Blondshell’s take on “Charm You,” and now we get to hear Hovvdy reimagining “To Me It Was.”

“‘To Me It Was’ is one of a few songs on Honey that existed in a bunch of different iterations before its final form,” Samia says. “I wrote it with Christian Lee Hutson a year before we started making the record. We both played separate versions live in our sets a few times. When I first started playing it out it was this big rave up of a rock song. In the studio and in the context of the record the song just made more sense stripped down, with this really warm back porch feeling. Hovvdy turning it into a bedroom pop song feels exactly right – the perfect middle ground.”

Hovvdy add: “It was an honor to cover and get to know such a well-written and beautiful song.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES (Samia):

09/02 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/03 – Stadbury Hall, IR @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/05 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

10/03 – Nashville, TV @ Ascend Ampitheater #

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheater #

10/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arean

10/10 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

10/12 – Nashville, TV @ Paradise Festival @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

10/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall &

10/18 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre &

10/19 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie &

10/21 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &

10/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s &

10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi &

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter &

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE &

10/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar &

* w/Boygenius

# w/Noah Kahan

^ w/Briston Maroney

& w/Venus & the Flytraps

TOUR DATES (Hovvdy):

10/13 – Nashville, TN @ Paradise Festival @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/20 – Tokyo, JP @ WWW

10/21 – Fujinomiya, JP @ Asagiri Jam