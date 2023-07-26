Last month, Samia announced that a number of artists would be covering tracks from her sophomore album Honey as part of a series called Honey Reimagined. We’ve already heard Blondshell’s take on “Charm You,” and today Maya Hawke is offering up a version of the album’s title track.

“When we were recording Honey for the album we added this ironic depth by turning what was originally a painful song into a kind of campfire sing along — big bouncy guitars, a happy melody, that endless refrain,” Samia said in a statement, continuing:

So I was eager to hear what Maya would do with it. Surprisingly, she stripped all of the campfire away. In her version you can hear every bit of the desperation in how spare the production is. Exploring these new vantage points in my own work is exactly what draws me to the Reimagined concept”

Hawke added: “It’s an amazing thing when a favorite person writes a favorite song. I was honored to be asked to cover ‘Honey’ and I wanted to bring out the sadness I felt behind the celebration. I loved working with Will Graefe as a producer. I’ve never recorded a song without him and experiencing him as a producer was even better.”

Check it out below.