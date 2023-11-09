Spring Summer, aka Jennifer Furches, has a new holiday song out today in collaboration with Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan. “Holiday Dream” is highly original Christmas fare, with a tasteful yet genuinely moving arrangement and some lyrics that capture the spirit of the season without resorting to cliche. “Holding hands down the Bowery/ Chestnut smoke and subway steam,” Furches sings. “Had a paper bag held between our knees/ In this bitter cold, you say the sweetest things.” On the chorus, she harmonizes with McCaughan: “Are you floating through the silver and green? Are you with my in this holiday dream?”

A note from Furches:

I wanted to make a song about the longing we can feel during the holidays to be with the ones you love or have loved – like a movie that ends happily ever after. There was something about it I felt Mac would connect with and make better: and he did! We have roots in the same place in North Carolina, but have both spent time in New York. There’s something so special about New York during the holidays, and this song speaks to those snowy nights in the city with the one person you want to be with the most.

Listen below.