The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Glass Beach - "rare animal"

J. McClendon and friends created a world unlike any other on the first glass beach album. It sounds like Plastic Death, finally arriving more than four years later, will be a whole other world that still feels fairly unique. The band’s proggy sound has evolved significantly in the interim, to the point that now they sound less hyper-online and more like a corporeal rock band on a fantastic adventure. It’s an explosive moment when “rare animal” rips open halfway through and McClendon shouts “Thinking about you!” Even when things settle down from there, the song remains enthralling, full of so many rhythmic and harmonic touches that it’ll take many more listens to untangle what’s going on. “Tomorrow was all smoke and mirrors,” classic j concludes, but the future of Glass Beach seems substantial. —Chris