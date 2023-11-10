Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Starring In ABBA Tribute Band Horror Movie

In September, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announced The Mandrake Project, his new solo album in nearly 20 years. And today, it was announced he’ll be starring in Bjorn Of The Dead, a horror movie about an ABBA tribute band.

Bjorn Of The Dead will be directed by Elza Kephart and written by co-producer Austin Dickinson, based on a story by Andrew Prendergast. According to Deadline, it’s about “an ABBA tribute band who find themselves, along with various other tribute acts, trapped in a nightclub at the start of the apocalypse. Bjorn and his band must work together to save themselves, humanity, and the future of music.” There will also be cameos from other figures in rock and heavy metal.

Production begins in 2024. Before that Dickinson will release The Mandrake Project‘s lead single, “Afterglow of Ragnarok,” on Dec. 1.

“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson said about the song in a statement. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

About the album, he added: