Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Starring In ABBA Tribute Band Horror Movie
In September, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announced The Mandrake Project, his new solo album in nearly 20 years. And today, it was announced he’ll be starring in Bjorn Of The Dead, a horror movie about an ABBA tribute band.
Bjorn Of The Dead will be directed by Elza Kephart and written by co-producer Austin Dickinson, based on a story by Andrew Prendergast. According to Deadline, it’s about “an ABBA tribute band who find themselves, along with various other tribute acts, trapped in a nightclub at the start of the apocalypse. Bjorn and his band must work together to save themselves, humanity, and the future of music.” There will also be cameos from other figures in rock and heavy metal.
Production begins in 2024. Before that Dickinson will release The Mandrake Project‘s lead single, “Afterglow of Ragnarok,” on Dec. 1.
“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson said about the song in a statement. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”
About the album, he added:
This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. As you can see, we’re playing as many shows as we can, in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!