In March we named the Canadian siblings Softcult a Band To Watch largely on the strength of their See You In The Dark EP, a stylish blend of dream-pop, post-punk, and good old-fashioned ready-friendly alt-rock. Today the band has returned with their first new single since then. “Haunt You Still” keeps Softcult’s signature vibe going strong, emerging as if from a mirage and finding beauty in the static. “In a fog, like a distant shadow,” they begin. “In your thoughts like a poison arrow.” Listen below.

<a href="https://softcult.bandcamp.com/track/haunt-you-still">Haunt You Still by Softcult</a>