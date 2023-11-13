Last year, the archival label the Numero Group acquired much of the back catalog for the St. Louis band 90 Day Men and put their music on streaming services. Today, the label has announced a new box set called We Blame Chicago, which will collect the group’s three studio albums plus some more extras, including eight previously unreleased tracks.

We Blame Chicago will include all three of 90 Day Men’s full-lengths: 2000’s (It (Is) It) Critical Band, 2002’s To: Everybody, and 2004’s Panda Park. It’ll also include a previously unreleased John Peel session that was recorded in 2001 and a compilation of EPs, singles, and outtakes. Pre-orders via the Numero Group will come with a bonus cassette called Orbit To Orbit, which is made up of the band’s first 7″ and those eight unreleased track, all from the band’s earliest days.

All the material on the box set was mastered by Heba Kadry, and it comes with a 68-page oral history of the band compiled by Joan Of Arc’s Tim Kinsella.

You can hear one of those unreleased tracks, “Untitled 01,” below, plus an unboxing video for the set.

The We Blame Chicago box set is out 1/19 via Numero Group. Pre-order it here.