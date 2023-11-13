A few years ago, the Denver poet Mike Young started a band called Clementine Was Right, and it’s grown into a songwriting project with his fellow poet Gion Davis. Clementine Was Right released their debut EP The Stagecoach Demos in 2019, and they’ve followed it with two albums, 2020’s Lightning & Regret and last year’s Can’t Get Right With The Darkness. After releasing their single “River Boys” a few months ago, they’ve just come out with a new track called “There Are No More Almond Trees.”

There are eight musicians in the extended Clementine Was Right band, and on “There Are No More Almond Trees,” they achieve a kind of countrified emo that might appeal to Pinegrove fans. The song is inspired by recent California wildfires, and you can hear it below.

“There Are No More Almond Trees” is out now on the Blue Turn.