Francis Of Delirium, the rock project led by Luxembourg musician Jana Bahrich, has been around for a few years now, and landed on our Best New Bands list in 2021. After releasing a handful of EPs, she’s finally gearing up to put out her debut full-length album next year. It’s called Lighthouse, and it’ll be out in March.

“For this album, hope is the prevailing feeling I’m left with after making it and listening to it,” Bahrich said. “The idea is that there is this light guiding you out into a space where you can be more open and accepting of love and joy. Even as you gain or lose love, it never really goes away; it just transforms itself, moving into other relationships with you.”

Lighthouse includes “Real Love,” the single she put out back in July, and “First Touch,” which came out last month. And today she’s sharing another song from it, “Blue Tuesday.” Bahrich said it “was a chance to go back a little bit to our original sound, heavy guitars, uptempo, in-your-face music … We are a band that really loves to play live, sweaty, messy, and physical music, so it felt important to have this song be part of the album.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Never Love Again”

02 “Real Love”

03 “First Touch”

04 “Want You”

05 “Blue Tuesday”

06 “Cliffs”

07 “Starts To End”

08 “Alone Tonight”

09 “Something’s Changed”

10 “Who You Are”

11 “Give IT Back To Me”

Lighthouse is out 3/22 via Dalliance Recordings.