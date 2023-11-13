The prolific and chaotic Artist To Watch RXK Nephew releases way more music than I can process, but the next record is set up to be a great one. Life After Neph pairs Nephew with the veteran NYC underground rap favorite Harry Fraud, who’s been brilliantly flipping samples for a long time now. It’s out this Friday, and today we hear the teaser single “RX Instructions,” the latest collaboration between Neph and his pal Rx Papi. The two trade hard, lightly surreal bars over a drumless Harry Fraud beat that floats as if buoyed by helium. “I’m not the caboose, I’m the line leader,” Nephew raps. “I book a flight to get them prices cheaper.” Relatable! Watch the video below.

Life After Neph is out 11/17.