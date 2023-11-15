The Los Angeles saxophonist Sam Gendel has announced a new collaborative album with Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento called The Room, which will be out early next year. In a press release, do Nascimento shared how the pair first met: “In 2011 I was in a Latin jazz group called Triorganico. We had a gig at a restaurant owned by Sam’s cousin, who invited him along. Sam brought his sax and sat in.”

They’ve linked up a couple times over the years, but The Room is their first album working just with each other — they recorded it in two days at a basement studio in Pacific Palisades. “We were making music that we had a real mutual appreciation for,” do Nascimento said. “I was always joking that Sam should play flute, and he tried multiple things before he got this unique [flute] sound out of his soprano. Most people don’t actually realise that it’s a saxophone.”

Listen to “Foi Boto” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Foi Boto”

02 “Capricho”

03 “Astral Flowers”

04 “Kwere”

05 “Cores”

06 “Txera”

07 “Até de Manhã”

08 “Poeira”

09 “Tupi”

10 “Daiana”

The Room is out 1/26 via Real World Records. Pre-order it here.