Fabiano de Nascimento & Sam Gendel – “Foi Boto”

New Music November 15, 2023 10:54 AM By James Rettig

Fabiano de Nascimento & Sam Gendel – “Foi Boto”

New Music November 15, 2023 10:54 AM By James Rettig

The Los Angeles saxophonist Sam Gendel has announced a new collaborative album with Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento called The Room, which will be out early next year. In a press release, do Nascimento shared how the pair first met: “In 2011 I was in a Latin jazz group called Triorganico. We had a gig at a restaurant owned by Sam’s cousin, who invited him along. Sam brought his sax and sat in.”

They’ve linked up a couple times over the years, but The Room is their first album working just with each other — they recorded it in two days at a basement studio in Pacific Palisades. “We were making music that we had a real mutual appreciation for,” do Nascimento said. “I was always joking that Sam should play flute, and he tried multiple things before he got this unique [flute] sound out of his soprano. Most people don’t actually realise that it’s a saxophone.”

Listen to “Foi Boto” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Foi Boto”
02 “Capricho”
03 “Astral Flowers”
04 “Kwere”
05 “Cores”
06 “Txera”
07 “Até de Manhã”
08 “Poeira”
09 “Tupi”
10 “Daiana”

The Room is out 1/26 via Real World Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

“Maybe The Most Expensive Packet Of Cigarettes Ever”: Kurt Cobain’s American Spirits Going Up For Auction

2 days ago 0

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

3 days ago 0

André 3000 Announces Solo Album Of Flute Instrumentals, Out Friday

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest