Fabiano de Nascimento & Sam Gendel – “Foi Boto”
The Los Angeles saxophonist Sam Gendel has announced a new collaborative album with Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento called The Room, which will be out early next year. In a press release, do Nascimento shared how the pair first met: “In 2011 I was in a Latin jazz group called Triorganico. We had a gig at a restaurant owned by Sam’s cousin, who invited him along. Sam brought his sax and sat in.”
They’ve linked up a couple times over the years, but The Room is their first album working just with each other — they recorded it in two days at a basement studio in Pacific Palisades. “We were making music that we had a real mutual appreciation for,” do Nascimento said. “I was always joking that Sam should play flute, and he tried multiple things before he got this unique [flute] sound out of his soprano. Most people don’t actually realise that it’s a saxophone.”
Listen to “Foi Boto” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Foi Boto”
02 “Capricho”
03 “Astral Flowers”
04 “Kwere”
05 “Cores”
06 “Txera”
07 “Até de Manhã”
08 “Poeira”
09 “Tupi”
10 “Daiana”
The Room is out 1/26 via Real World Records. Pre-order it here.