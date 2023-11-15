Anamanaguchi Share Two Songs From From New Scott Pilgrim Anime Series

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an anime series based on the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels that is voiced by the cast from the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World and features a soundtrack by Anamanaguchi, who provided the score for Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix this Friday. Ahead of its release, Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese (who also worked on the anime’s score) have shared two selections from its official soundtrack, “Meeting Ramona” and “Orange Shirt,” a track attributed to the series’ band Sex Bob-Omb. Listen to both below.

This Friday, on the same day that the show is released, Anamanaguchi will play a special Scott Pilgrim Takes Off concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles with special guests Momma and James Ivy: