Lucius, the duo made up of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, released a new album, Second Nature, last year. Today, they’re sharing a new single, “Stranger Danger,” their first for Fantasy Records, their new label home after a decade and three albums at Mom + Pop. Lucius had this to say about the track: “Humans have imagined a backup plan – a ‘savior’ to forgive us, to save us, to lean on…for ourselves, if and when things go wrong but who/what/where is the backup plan for Mother Earth?” Listen below.

“Stranger Danger” is out now via Fantasy Records.