Elvis has been at the center of conversation lately following the release of the Priscilla movie, and now NBC is honoring the rock star’s legacy with a new holiday special called Christmas At Graceland. Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and The War and Treaty will perform at Elvis’s home in Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 29, according to People.

The musicians will pay homage to Elvis. They’ll also be joined by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s only child. “My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special,” Keough said in a statement. “With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland.”

Christmas At Graceland will air on November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It will also stream live on Peacock.