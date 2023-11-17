Watch Rosalía Cover Rocío Jurado At The Latin Grammys

The 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards happened tonight in Seville, Spain at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES). The event boasted performances from Alejandro Sanz, Bizarrap, Camilo, GALE, Maluma, Ozuna, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, and Shakira, among others, and Rosalía opened the show with a cover of “Se Nos Rompió El Amor” by the late Rocío Jurado. It was Rosalía’s third time performing at the Latin Grammy Awards. Watch below.



lo de rosalía no es de este mundo

es literalmente la perfección en persona #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/5rENUfbCuy — ‎rs10 (@rafalozzz) November 16, 2023

At least year’s ceremony Rosalía won Album Of The Year; that went to Karol G tonight. This year Rosalía was up for Record Of The Year (for “Despechá”) which ended up going to Natalia Lafourcade for “De Todas las Flores.” Joaquina took home Best New Artist.