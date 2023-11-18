Watch Paramore Perform “Thick Skull” Live For The First Time In Auckland

Back in February, Paramore shared This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s massive After Laughter. The eclectic record was mostly upbeat, dipping into post-punk territory with “C’est Comme Ça” and dream pop with “Crave.” On Saturday night in New Zealand, the band gave a live debut to “Thick Skull.”

At the Spark Arena in Auckland, they performed the building, emotional closer of This Is Why halfway through their set. Watch footage below.