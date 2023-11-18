Watch Paramore Perform “Thick Skull” Live For The First Time In Auckland

News November 18, 2023 2:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

News November 18, 2023 2:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Back in February, Paramore shared This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s massive After Laughter. The eclectic record was mostly upbeat, dipping into post-punk territory with “C’est Comme Ça” and dream pop with “Crave.” On Saturday night in New Zealand, the band gave a live debut to “Thick Skull.”

At the Spark Arena in Auckland, they performed the building, emotional closer of This Is Why halfway through their set. Watch footage below.

